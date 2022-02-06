Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $774.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.15. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Bancshares by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Bancshares by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 1,274.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

