Zacks Investment Research Lowers Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company's operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. "

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Travelzoo stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $306,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Bartel bought 61,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $630,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,974. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 19,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 46.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 36.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 51.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 109.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 32,201 shares during the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

