Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet raised CB Financial Services from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.72. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. First National Trust Co increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 120,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

