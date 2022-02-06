Zero Utility Token Trading Up 16.4% Over Last Week (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $291,327.08 and $42.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $300.72 or 0.00724203 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042906 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00111282 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

