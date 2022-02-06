Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

ZVIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zevia PBC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of ZVIA opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth $241,582,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at $21,149,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at $7,667,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at $7,421,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 498,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 68,604 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zevia PBC (ZVIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.