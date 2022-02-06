Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $130.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $172.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.71.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH opened at $122.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $428,284,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $228,026,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,746 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.