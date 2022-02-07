-$0.04 EPS Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.07). GreenPower Motor reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 71.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GP. Roth Capital cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GP. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,878,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 11.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after acquiring an additional 217,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 61.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 93,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 374.8% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 43,099 shares in the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GP opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 5.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $33.83.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

