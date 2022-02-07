$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Tenable reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Tenable stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.71 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average is $48.27.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $383,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,028 shares of company stock worth $6,894,742. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

