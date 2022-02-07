-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 207.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $260.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 60,723 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 147,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.