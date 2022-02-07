$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.25. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Runway Growth Finance.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RWAY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

In related news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman purchased 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,358.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 23,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 352,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,916.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Runway Growth Finance (RWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.