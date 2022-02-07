-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.40). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($1.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.45). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

Shares of ASMB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,726. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.75. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

