$0.54 EPS Expected for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.52. RE/MAX reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 44.19%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. RE/MAX’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMAX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 94,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RE/MAX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,096. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $561.06 million, a P/E ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.47.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

