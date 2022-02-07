$0.70 EPS Expected for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) will report $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELS opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.94. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

