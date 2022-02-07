$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) will report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simpson Manufacturing.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total value of $175,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $98,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,900 shares of company stock worth $1,093,587 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

SSD traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.50. 277,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,117. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

