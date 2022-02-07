$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to report $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. GMS reported sales of $751.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

GMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

GMS stock opened at $49.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GMS has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.91.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in GMS by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,469 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 122.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 37,638 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 131.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.