$1.40 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will post sales of $1.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $11.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $12.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.12 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $13.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RETA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $26.44 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $962.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

