$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. MicroStrategy posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $7.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The firm had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

MSTR traded up $26.06 on Monday, hitting $417.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,635. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.68. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $307.19 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

