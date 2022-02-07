$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. MicroStrategy posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $7.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MicroStrategy.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The firm had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
MSTR traded up $26.06 on Monday, hitting $417.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,635. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.68. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $307.19 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.45.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
