1,342,210 Shares in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,342,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,723,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Canon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Canon by 6.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon by 16.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Canon by 6.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Canon by 3.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon by 65.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $24.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.36. Canon Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

