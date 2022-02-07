14,268 Shares in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Purchased by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,608. The company has a market capitalization of $219.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
About Alpine Immune Sciences
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.
