$15.13 Million in Sales Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will report $15.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the highest is $18.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $11.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $54.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.83 million to $58.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $103.20 million, with estimates ranging from $13.63 million to $192.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. The company had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRNE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. 182,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,204,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

