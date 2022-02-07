15,014 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000.

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $48.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

