$18.88 Million in Sales Expected for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will announce sales of $18.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.65 million to $20.10 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $12.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $67.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $69.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $84.07 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $87.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Travelzoo.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research cut their target price on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelzoo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.85 million, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07.

In other news, Director Ralph Bartel acquired 61,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $630,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,031 shares of company stock worth $1,246,004. 54.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Travelzoo by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.