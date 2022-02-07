190,000 Shares in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE) Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.24% of Innovate as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovate during the third quarter worth $568,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovate during the third quarter worth $172,000. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovate during the third quarter worth $4,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovate during the third quarter worth $3,775,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovate during the third quarter worth $147,000. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Innovate stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. Innovate Corp has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.79.

Innovate (NYSE:VATE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Innovate had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $394.80 million during the quarter.

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

