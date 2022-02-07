$2.97 EPS Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.15. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings per share of $2.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.32 to $13.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.29 to $12.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.58 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at $1,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

CRMT stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,367. The stock has a market cap of $610.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $177.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.31.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

