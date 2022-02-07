$213.52 Million in Sales Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to report sales of $213.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.45 million and the highest is $218.20 million. fuboTV reported sales of $105.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year sales of $620.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.74 million to $625.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUBO opened at $10.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.09. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $51.50.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

