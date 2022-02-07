28,699 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000. Paychex accounts for approximately 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Paychex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,179. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $138.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

