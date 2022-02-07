$300.43 Million in Sales Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to post $300.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.60 million to $308.50 million. Insulet posted sales of $246.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Oppenheimer raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Shares of PODD traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,558. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -549.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Insulet has a one year low of $193.70 and a one year high of $324.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

