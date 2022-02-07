33,807 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $275.72 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.43. The stock has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Mizuho raised their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, raised their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.72.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,948,578 shares of company stock worth $678,235,031. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.