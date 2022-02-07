$340.58 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post sales of $340.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $346.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $332.10 million. UDR reported sales of $301.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.46.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in UDR by 1,523.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631,525 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,689,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 89.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,796 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 142.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth approximately $68,917,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $56.63. 47,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,517. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68. UDR has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.