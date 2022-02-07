35,672 Shares in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) Acquired by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners by 238.1% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 348,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 245,731 shares during the period.

890 5th Avenue Partners stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $11.05.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

