3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $24,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in 3M by 220.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.67. The company had a trading volume of 23,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 1-year low of $160.10 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.40.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

