$443.29 Million in Sales Expected for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) will report sales of $443.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cano Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280.10 million and the highest is $540.20 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.61 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Cano Health news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo bought 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cano Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cano Health by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CANO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 177,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,837. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. Cano Health has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

