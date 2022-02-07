4,580,375 Shares in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) Purchased by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,580,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,252,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.82% of Hippo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hippo during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hippo during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hippo during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hippo during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Assaf Wand acquired 40,650 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $150,405.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Richard Mccathron acquired 27,000 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 73,650 shares of company stock valued at $273,975 over the last 90 days.

Shares of Hippo stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,408. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64. Hippo Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc will post -20.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

