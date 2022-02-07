50,000 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Bought by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TECK. B. Riley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,579. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $35.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

