$54.32 Million in Sales Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post sales of $54.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.74 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $60.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $170.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.51 million to $179.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $203.76 million, with estimates ranging from $167.49 million to $254.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.63 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,538 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 988,813 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth $2,638,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 276.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 462,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 339,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 80.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 271,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. 85,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of $632.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

