5,400 Shares in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 23.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $5,611,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $13,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MUDS opened at $9.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $18.78.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

