54,579 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Purchased by HarbourVest Partners LLC

HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000. Pinterest makes up 0.3% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 104.9% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pinterest by 42.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Pinterest by 35.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $381,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $5,005,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,727 shares of company stock worth $18,174,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.27. 243,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,458,733. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

