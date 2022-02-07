5,476 Shares in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Purchased by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tronox by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Tronox by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 104,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,306 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,338,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth about $730,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROX stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.99. 125,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,904. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.29. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

