562 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Ovata Capital Management Ltd

Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 26,500.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 111,301 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.7% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 156.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 14,516 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $267.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,767. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.