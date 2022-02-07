$582.43 Million in Sales Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to post sales of $582.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $565.58 million to $611.90 million. LHC Group reported sales of $532.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHCG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.70.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,287. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.91. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,844,000 after buying an additional 302,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 27,473.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,158,000 after buying an additional 279,407 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,960,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 666,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after buying an additional 131,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,371,000 after buying an additional 131,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

