$6.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will report earnings of $6.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.67 to $7.30. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings of $5.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $17.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $18.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $18.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.20 to $18.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JLL traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $251.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,238. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $148.56 and a 12-month high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

