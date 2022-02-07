$611.40 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will post $611.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $585.15 million and the highest is $637.59 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $215.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 183.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,633. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $830.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

