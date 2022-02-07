$64.37 Million in Sales Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to post sales of $64.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.20 million to $64.60 million. Sumo Logic reported sales of $54.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $239.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.19 million to $239.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $285.99 million, with estimates ranging from $279.70 million to $291.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $314,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $34,150.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,032. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 237.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $2,221,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 94.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,158 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 671,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,664. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 3.15.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

