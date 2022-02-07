6,718 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $646.43 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.79 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $670.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $635.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $686.64.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

