$7.55 Billion in Sales Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to announce sales of $7.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.62 billion and the lowest is $7.43 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 134.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $41.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.44 billion to $43.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $46.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.33 billion to $50.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.00) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAL. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $42.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 33.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

