8,104 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 301.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 68,808 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $54.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.79. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $54.71 and a one year high of $57.86.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.