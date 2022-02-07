$932.93 Million in Sales Expected for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to announce $932.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $927.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $938.00 million. Agnico Eagle Mines reported sales of $928.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agnico Eagle Mines.

Several brokerages have commented on AEM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 68,009 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,523 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,270,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,963,000 after purchasing an additional 411,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after purchasing an additional 105,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 720,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.19. 2,577,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,554. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.07.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

