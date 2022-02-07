$95.82 Million in Sales Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will announce sales of $95.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.25 million to $96.38 million. Navigator reported sales of $70.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year sales of $302.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.74 million to $302.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $406.90 million, with estimates ranging from $382.59 million to $431.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Navigator.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 70,562 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth $657,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000.

Shares of NYSE NVGS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 51,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $530.99 million, a P/E ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 2.25. Navigator has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.