978,000 Shares in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 978,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,808,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 29.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIPO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HIPO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,408. Hippo Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.64.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc will post -20.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Assaf Wand bought 40,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $150,405.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Richard Mccathron bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 73,650 shares of company stock valued at $273,975.

Hippo Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

