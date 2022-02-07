A.R.T. Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 698 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Meta Platforms makes up 13.2% of A.R.T. Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.53.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $237.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.25. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.11 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $661.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,369 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

